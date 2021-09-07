Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $278.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

