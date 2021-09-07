Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 185,849 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.81% of Warrior Met Coal worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HCC opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

