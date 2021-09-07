Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,500 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 96.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $261.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $268.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day moving average of $240.50.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

