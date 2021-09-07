Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 81,447 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,809,000 after acquiring an additional 797,113 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after acquiring an additional 833,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,935 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,090,000 after acquiring an additional 429,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

TMX stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.