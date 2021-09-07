RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the period. Bp Plc owned about 0.09% of RPM International worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

