Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock worth $247,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $762.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

