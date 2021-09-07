Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,382 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 36.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $771.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

