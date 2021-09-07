Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 214,179 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPRO opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $575.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

