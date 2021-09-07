Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 367.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Agenus were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Agenus by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

