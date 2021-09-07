Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 297 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 104.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 151.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.4% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of SON traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,115. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

