Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paychex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after acquiring an additional 279,441 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,639. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

