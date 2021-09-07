Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 1,601 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises comprises approximately 1.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,980,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 355,189 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after buying an additional 344,851 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. 9,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,078. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

