Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) Shares Down 0.1%

Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 312,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 209,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROT. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rotor Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,499,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rotor Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,015,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rotor Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,680,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

