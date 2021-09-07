Roscan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 115,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 283,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28.

Roscan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCGCF)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.