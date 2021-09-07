Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$71.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.07.

RCI.B stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$63.07. 334,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.68 and a one year high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

