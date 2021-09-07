Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,166. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.68 and a twelve month high of C$67.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$64.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.20. The stock has a market cap of C$31.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCI.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.07.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

