Rogers Communications Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of RCI.A stock traded down C$0.88 on Tuesday, reaching C$63.61. 1,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$53.00 and a 52 week high of C$68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.37.

Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

