Roche’s (RHHVF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $397.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.74 and a 200-day moving average of $357.47. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

