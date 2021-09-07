RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

RIOCF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,904. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7672 per share. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

