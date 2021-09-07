Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,672 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Assurant were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Assurant by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Assurant by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average is $153.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.11 and a 52-week high of $171.04.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

