Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,724 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.