Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,452 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

