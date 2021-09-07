Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,831 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

