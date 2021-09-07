Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 24,800 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total transaction of $3,973,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock worth $134,096,778. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

