Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Everest Re Group worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

