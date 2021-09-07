Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Toll Brothers worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Toll Brothers by 11.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 122.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

