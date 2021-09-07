Reviewing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zillow Group and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $158.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.21%. American Well has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 127.13%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 3.70% 3.63% 2.34% American Well -79.09% -15.41% -14.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and American Well’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.41 -$162.12 million N/A N/A American Well $245.26 million 10.54 -$224.43 million ($2.27) -4.69

Zillow Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Well.

Summary

Zillow Group beats American Well on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

