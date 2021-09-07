Reviewing Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Metromile alerts:

This table compares Metromile and NI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A NI $306.36 million 1.33 $40.39 million N/A N/A

NI has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28% NI 10.13% 9.37% 5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Metromile and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metromile presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than NI.

Summary

NI beats Metromile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured. The Non-Standard Auto Insurance segment focuses on minimum-limit auto liability coverage. The Home and Farm Insurance segment consists coverage for damage to buildings, equipment, and contents for a variety of perils, including fire, lightning, wind, hail, and theft. The Crop Insurance segment covers crop hail and multi-peril crop insurance policies. The All Other segment captures remaining insurance coverages assumed reinsurance lines of business. The company was founded on March 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fargo, ND.

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.