Reviewing Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) & AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 7.66 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -83.11 AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 7,174.48 -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inotiv and AIkido Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.75%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46% AIkido Pharma N/A -10.52% -10.41%

Risk & Volatility

Inotiv has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inotiv beats AIkido Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

