Reviewing Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and Coty (NYSE:COTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A Coty -6.06% 4.80% 1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Coty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coty $4.63 billion 1.57 -$201.30 million $0.20 47.40

Human Pheromone Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Coty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Human Pheromone Sciences and Coty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Coty 1 6 4 1 2.42

Coty has a consensus target price of $9.71, suggesting a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Summary

Coty beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Human Pheromone Sciences Company Profile

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances. The Luxury segment comprises of prestige fragrances, premium skincare, and premium cosmetics. The Professional Beauty segment consists hair and nail care products for salon professionals. The company was founded by Francois Coty in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

