Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Market Capitalization Tops $13.81 Million

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $13.81 million and $83,875.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Restart Energy MWAT

MWAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

