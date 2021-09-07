Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 3,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

