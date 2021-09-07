Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Up 12.2%

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)’s stock price shot up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 2,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 163,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSVR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

