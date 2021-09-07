Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Agree Realty (ADC)

Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/6/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

9/3/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

8/24/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

8/23/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

8/9/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

8/5/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

7/31/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

7/26/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

7/21/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

7/19/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

7/14/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

7/12/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,396. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

