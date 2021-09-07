Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $295.96

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $295.96 and last traded at $291.57, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.42.

A number of analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,682 shares of company stock worth $7,982,173. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

