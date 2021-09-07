Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,123.30

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,123.30 ($66.94) and traded as high as GBX 5,555 ($72.58). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,410 ($70.68), with a volume of 19,230 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 86.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,622.27.

In other news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

