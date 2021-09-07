Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,123.30

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,123.30 ($66.94) and traded as high as GBX 5,555 ($72.58). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,410 ($70.68), with a volume of 19,230 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 86.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,622.27.
Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
