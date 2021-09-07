Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Renasant were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 299,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,846 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,362 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Renasant by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,068,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

