Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

