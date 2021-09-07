Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

