Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.