Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $301.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $304.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

