Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,466,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after acquiring an additional 253,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

