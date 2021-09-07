Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.