RedFOX Labs [old] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,149.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00016438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00144346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.87 or 0.00740926 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.