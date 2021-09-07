Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

