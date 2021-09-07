Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ: HTLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/7/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 159,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

