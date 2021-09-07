Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RANI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Rani Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $73,333,337 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.