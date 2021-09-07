RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Tops $160.39 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. RAMP has a market cap of $160.39 million and $224.10 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00140212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,996,771 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.