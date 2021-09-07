Raise Trading 27% Lower This Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $47,321.49 and $211.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00140171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00700797 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

