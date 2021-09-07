Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.54

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

